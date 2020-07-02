Despite lockdown, Telangana's GST collection grows

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has lived up to its reputation of being an affluent State. Even during the lockdown, its GST collection in June 2020 stood at Rs 3,276 crore, a three per cent growth from Rs 3,166 crore collected during the corresponding month last year.

While several other big States registered negative growth, Telangana registered positive growth in terms of tax collections, according to the details released by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday. After the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown, this is the first time that the Ministry released the Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection details.

Several States such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, among others, registered negative growth in June this year, as compared with the corresponding month in 2019. Yet, Telangana saw three per cent positive growth.

Usually, it is over eight per cent in the State. According to sources, the State government’s total revenue, including debts, was around Rs 11,500 crore in June. Around Rs 2,500 crore came through excise, and `900 crore through stamps and registrations. Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) released the March audit report of Telangana for the 2019-20 fiscal.

CAG releases TS’ audit report

As against the budget estimate of Rs 1,13,099.92 crore, the State’s revenue receipts were Rs 1,02,544.49 crore up to March, which is 90.67 per cent of the estimate. Of the total revenue receipts, the tax revenue was Rs 83,585.08 crore against the budget estimate of Rs 89,047.14 crore.

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection was Rs 28,053.43 crore against the estimate of Rs 31,186.67 crore, while the revenue from the stamps and registrations is Rs 6,671.05 crore against the estimate of Rs 6,146 crore, i.e. 108.54 per cent.

But in 2019-20, there was a drastic fall in the State’s share of Union taxes. As against the estimate of Rs 14,348.9 crore, its share in Union taxes was Rs 11,450.85 crore, just 79.80 per cent of the estimate. The non-tax revenue was estimated at Rs 15,875.03 crore, but the State was able to realise only Rs 7,361.31 crore as it was unable to sell land through auction. The borrowings and other liabilities (net) in 2019-20 stood at Rs 29,902.43 against the estimate of Rs 24,081.75 crore, 124.17 per cent of the estimate.