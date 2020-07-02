Farmhouse issue: Anticipating Revanth move, KTR files caveat petition in SC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao recently filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court, with a plea to hear his submissions before deciding the case to be filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy challenging the interim stay order of Telangana High Court in the case on alleged construction of a farmhouse in a prohibited zone under GO 111.

Revanth is likely to move the Supreme Court against the High Court order after the apex court resumes functioning, after present vacation, on July 6. On June 5, the Southern bench of National Green Tribunal, Chennai while dealing with an application filed by Revanth Reddy, issued notice to Rama Rao and constituted a committee to inquire into the alleged illegal construction of a farmhouse in the restricted zone of Janwada village of Sankarpally mandal.

The village falls within 10 km radius of full tank level of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs where restrictions and prohibitions apply as per GO 111 to conserve the two water bodies. Rama Rao moved the High Court for relief. Another petition was filed by one Pradeep Reddy Badvelu who claimed that he is the owner of subject property and that he is not made a party to the case. On June 10, the Green bench of Telangana High Court had granted interim stay on the order passed by the tribunal.