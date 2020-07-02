Former Min suffers injuries in road mishap

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Senior Congress leader and former Minister R Damodar Reddy escaped with minor injuries when the car in which he was travelling turned turtle at Sujathanagar mandal on Tuesday night.

Reddy came to Sujathanagar to meet local Congress leaders, and post the meeting, he was on his way to his native place Lingala in Kamepalli mandal.

While taking a turn near Degalagudem village, the car collided with another car moving in the opposite direction, causing Reddy’s car to overturn. Air bags were deployed upon the impact, and both Damodar Reddy and his driver escaped with minor injuries.