STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Helpline draws flak due to poor service

The helpline which runs out of Koti and is managed completely by the Health Department, has been drawing flak because of the waiting time before one gets connected.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  How long should one wait on a call to get through to the State Covid helpline number? A netizen on Wednesday took to Twitter to show the chinks in the system by recording a video of his 4-minute long wait to get through 104 for getting help for a Covid patient. 

The helpline which runs out of Koti and is managed completely by the Health Department, has been drawing flak because of the waiting time before one gets connected. The video of the incident has gone viral since then. Ramanjeet Singh, posted the video on Twitter stating, “Calling 104 since 5 am, no one receiving, no hospital in Cyberabad willing to admit a patient, what system are you running?”

The calls were made after an IT professional working with an MNC, who had high fever, became breathless. The call was made after several private hospitals refused to even check her. Even the 104 call did not get through. She was eventually admitted in a private hospital  by 7 am.

However, to show how flawed the system is, Ramanjeet continued dialling all helpline numbers of GHMC, ambulances alike, to receive mixed responses. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the 104 helpline don’t have multiple lines and is poorly staffed leading to the present issue. Though GVK EMRI which is a toll-free service provider of 108 and 100 had hand-held the department earlier, at present the Health Department manages it on 
its own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp