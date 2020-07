By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, the Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitated the doctors of the Mahbubnagar District Hospital by showering petals on them. Goud said that the role played by the doctors during the Covid pandemic is commendable.

Meanwhile in Nalgonda, the members of IMA celebrated the Doctor’s Day by giving masks and sanitisers to autorickshaw drivers. They also educated them on the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.