Now, RTC cargo buses to help denizens relocate

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to help those denizens who had planned to relocate during this time of the year, but have been stuck in the town due to lockdown, the regional RTC authorities have started renting out cargo buses for shifting household items.

On Wednesday, the Karimnagar RTC regional office received its first booking, from a customer belonging to Godavarikhani depot limits, to shift household items.

According to sources, the regional officials have deployed as many as 25 cargo buses for purely commercial purposes. Theyhave also opened separate booking counters at 14 bus stations, RTC regional manager P Jeevan Prasad told Express.  

It is learnt that the RTC would charge Rs 8,800 for the first 240 km, in addition to five per cent GST and toll tax. On the other hand, the corporation would also charge `37 for each km after the first 240, apart from GST. The regional manager also told Express that they have managed to transport about 7,507 tonnes of goods in 828 trips since May, with which the corporation has received about `54.35 lakh as revenue.

