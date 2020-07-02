Telangana HC tells state government to respond on online classes by schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform the court by Friday about its policy decision regarding conduct of online classes by private schools.

The bench passed this order through video conferencing in the PIL filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association, represented by its joint secretary K Venkat Sainath, seeking direction to the authorities concerned, to take action against the private schools managements for conducting online classes and for collecting fee in violation of GO 46 issued on April 21, 2020.

The petitioner’s counsel sought strict action against the managements of all private schools in Telangana for holding online classes and for collecting term fee, admission fee, developmental charges, library fee and so on, illegally.

The government counsel told the court that the district education officials are looking into the issue. Not satisfied with the government’s reply, the bench directed the State to come clear on its policy decision as to whether it would permit online classes by private schools. Let the court know whether policy decision has been taken and implemented for the benefit of parents and children, the bench said and issued notices to the respondents to respond on the issue and posted the matter to July 3, for further hearing.

