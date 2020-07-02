STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC tells state government to respond on online classes by schools

Not satisfied with the government’s reply, the court directed the State to come clear on its policy decision as to whether it would permit online classes by private schools.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform the court by Friday about its policy decision regarding conduct of online classes by private schools.

The bench passed this order through video conferencing in the PIL filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association, represented by its joint secretary K Venkat Sainath, seeking direction to the authorities concerned, to take action against the private schools managements for conducting online classes and for collecting fee in violation of GO 46 issued on April 21, 2020.

The petitioner’s counsel sought strict action against the managements of all private schools in Telangana for holding online classes and for collecting term fee, admission fee, developmental charges, library fee and so on, illegally.

The government counsel told the court that the district education officials are looking into the issue. Not satisfied with the government’s reply, the bench directed the State to come clear on its policy decision as to whether it would permit online classes by private schools. Let the court know whether policy decision has been taken and implemented for the benefit of parents and children, the bench said and issued notices to the respondents to respond on the issue and posted the matter to July 3, for further hearing.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad School Parents Association Telangana High Court Telangana online classes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp