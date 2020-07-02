STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC chief questions quality of irrigation projects in State

Though the Kondapochamma project canals were constructed with cement, we have already seen some breaches.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:55 AM

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy inspects the left canal of Kondapochamma reservoir that developed a breach, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after a crack developed in the left canal of Kondapochamma Sagar, flooding Venkatapur village in the Siddipet district, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the government failed to maintain quality while completing the projects in the State.

Uttam, who visited the affected village along with Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy and working president Ponnam Prabhakar, said: “The breach in the Kondapochamma canal indicates to the quality of the projects in Telangana.” “The Nagarjuna Sagar canals were constructed several years ago with mud, but there have been no reports of any cracks or breaches till date. Though the Kondapochamma project canals were constructed with cement, we have already seen some breaches.

This clearly shows what kind of quality was maintained in executing these projects.”While stating that the Congress party is taking the issue very seriously, he demanded that Irrigation Department chief engineer C Hariram be sacked with immediate effect. 

Terming Hariram’s comment that “occurrence of such a breach is common” as outrageous, he said: “These projects are not for the benefit of the people. They are aimed at filling the pockets of the TRS leaders and the contractors.” The Congress leader also questioned both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy for failing to immediately respond to the issue. 

“The Chief Minister refused to leave his farmhouse even though there was a breach in the canal. At least, the District Collector should have visited place. I tried to contact the Collector over the phone, but he didn’t attend the phone call,” he said, alleging that the Chief Minister and Collector have interests in real estate business.

