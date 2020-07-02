STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana sure of its cyber infrastructure as threat of Chinese hack attack lurks over nation 

As the situation at the Sino-Indian border remains tense and the relations between the two countries fast deteriorating, the skirmish is expected to enter the cyberspace soon.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the situation at the Sino-Indian border remains tense and the relations between the two countries fast deteriorating, the skirmish is expected to enter the cyberspace soon. As far as Telangana is concerned, authorities are confident about the State’s cybersecurity infrastructure but are careful not to rule out any chance of such an attack on the government’s servers and websites. Allaying fears at this juncture, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the Hyderabad police’s cybersecurity infrastructure is among the most advanced in the country. 

“Our cybersecurity infrastructure is one of the best in the country. The Hyderabad police’s hi-tech equipment is used by Central agencies too,” he told Express. Anjani Kumar said he visited the city police’s cybersecurity facility on Wednesday, took stock of the situation and had a detailed meeting with those concerned. “Our firewall is very safe. Apart from this, our police is regularly trained in such issues. Private experts also help in this regard,” he added. All police-related data is stored at the Telangana State Police Data Centre, which is maintained by Genetec. 

Pinning hopes on Security Operations Centre
As for the State government, which has stored its data at the State Data Hub in Gachibowli, it is banking on the Security Operations Centre established about three years ago. “In the last three years, our Security Operations Centre could prevent major cyber attacks. No government website has been attacked.

We have well-trained experts who keep track of this 24x7,” IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said. But Ranjan was quick not to dismiss hackers and their capabilities, who according to many authorities “are always a step ahead”. Meanwhile, cybersecurity experts demand more transparency into the entire process.

Cyber experts demand transparency
“When it comes to creating user-friendly technology, Telangana may be the leader in the country, but cybersecurity is a different ball game. A white paper should be published by the State government on how they intend to tackle such threats,” Anil Rachmachalla, an Internet ethics and digital wellness expert, said. Sai Krishna of Global Cybersecurity Forum said the government should make sure that merely having hi-fi technology is not enough, but timely updates should be ensured.

A recent report by K7 Security’s Cyber Threat Monitor Threat put Hyderabad along with two other metros at 35 per cent infection rate, which is second only to Chennai. There have been numerous Covid- theme attacks where benignlooking emails have flooded users’ e-mail accounts. But these e-mails contain malicious attachments that are crafted to download dangerous malware on users’ devices.

Top cop says firewall ‘very safe’
Allaying fears, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar says the Hyderabad police’s cybersecurity infrastructure is among the most advanced in the country. “Our firewall is very safe. Also, our police is regularly trained in such issues and private experts help too,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cybersecurity Cyber infrastructure India China tension
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp