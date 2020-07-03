17,000 miners boycott work,production of 50K tonnes hit

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: NEARLY 17,000 miners boycotted duty on Thursday — Day 1 of the three-day strike called by the national trade unions of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to protest the privatisation of coal mines. The strike went off peacefully as workers of 12 underground and five opencast mines joined the protest, halting operations at the Srirampur, Bellampalli and Mandamarri divisions.

Coal production of about 50,000 tonnes was affected. Bharath Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) union leader Kengarla Mallaiah demanded that the Centre roll back its decision to privatise coal mines. Tenders have already been floated for 41 coal blocks. The All India Trade Union Congress leader, Seetharamaiah, said the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) announced a 24-hour strike to disrupt the protest call given by the national unions.