STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

17,000 miners boycott work,production of 50K tonnes hit

Tenders have already been floated for 41 coal blocks.

Published: 03rd July 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: NEARLY 17,000 miners boycotted duty on Thursday — Day 1 of the three-day strike called by the national trade unions of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to protest the privatisation of coal mines. The strike went off peacefully as workers of 12 underground and five opencast mines joined the protest, halting operations at the Srirampur, Bellampalli and Mandamarri divisions.

Coal production of about 50,000 tonnes was affected. Bharath Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) union leader Kengarla Mallaiah demanded that the Centre roll back its decision to privatise coal mines. Tenders have already been floated for 41 coal blocks. The All India Trade Union Congress leader, Seetharamaiah, said the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) announced a 24-hour strike to disrupt the protest call given by the national unions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp