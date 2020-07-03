STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

LIC asked to pay Rs 50,000 to woman in Telangana's Karimnagar

The woman had submitted the requisite documents to the LIC after her husband Ramaswamy’s death, but the company didn’t settle her claim.

Published: 03rd July 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC headquarters in Chennai (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Karimnagar Consumer Dispute Forum directed the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India to pay Rs 50,000 to a claim holder for causing her mental agony over her deceased husband’s insurance policy.

K Anasuya, the complainant, hails from Karimnagar. She had submitted the requisite documents to the LIC after her husband Ramaswamy’s death, but the company didn’t settle her claim. Ramaswamy had gotten a policy in 1999 under a salary deduction scheme.

However, after the payment of two instalments, his salary was not deducted. The company didn’t inform him of the technical glitch. As a result, Anasuya was denied insurance money. The forum pulled up the LIC for failing to inform the policy holder about the deduction halt and asked it to pay `50,000 to Anasuya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karimnagar Consumer Dispute Forum LIC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp