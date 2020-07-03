LIC asked to pay Rs 50,000 to woman in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Karimnagar Consumer Dispute Forum directed the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India to pay Rs 50,000 to a claim holder for causing her mental agony over her deceased husband’s insurance policy.

K Anasuya, the complainant, hails from Karimnagar. She had submitted the requisite documents to the LIC after her husband Ramaswamy’s death, but the company didn’t settle her claim. Ramaswamy had gotten a policy in 1999 under a salary deduction scheme.

However, after the payment of two instalments, his salary was not deducted. The company didn’t inform him of the technical glitch. As a result, Anasuya was denied insurance money. The forum pulled up the LIC for failing to inform the policy holder about the deduction halt and asked it to pay `50,000 to Anasuya.