STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Naxals tailing TRS leaders in Telangana's Adilabad district, say intelligence sources

As the threat from Maoists is now real, elaborate security was provided to Forest, Environment and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy’s programmes held in Adilabad and Asifabad districts on July 1.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Are Maoists regrouping in erstwhile Adilabad district? Intelligence sources say they have reason to believe that Maoists are moving about in the district and keeping a close watch on the activities of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders.

Following the input, police have intensified combing operations in Bejjur, Tiryani, Kerameri, Kaddem, Khanapur forest area and along the bank of the Pranahita river. After Kumrambheem-Asifabad district police arrested Maoist sympathiser Madavi Namdev, they came to know that he was supplying food to Maoists in the area.

As the threat from Maoists is now real, elaborate security was provided to Forest, Environment and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy's programmes held in Adilabad and Asifabad districts on July 1.

The security detail comprised one Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), two circle inspectors and three sub-inspectors for the Adilabad meeting. Similar security was provided for him at Asifabad as well.

Police suspect that the Maoists are trying to regain their grip in the area which they had lost after their leader Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alias Azad’s encounter in 2010. The police were wary of Maoists movement in the dis

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS Telangana Naxals Maoists Adilabad district A Indrakaran Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp