Naxals tailing TRS leaders in Telangana's Adilabad district, say intelligence sources

ADILABAD: Are Maoists regrouping in erstwhile Adilabad district? Intelligence sources say they have reason to believe that Maoists are moving about in the district and keeping a close watch on the activities of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders.

Following the input, police have intensified combing operations in Bejjur, Tiryani, Kerameri, Kaddem, Khanapur forest area and along the bank of the Pranahita river. After Kumrambheem-Asifabad district police arrested Maoist sympathiser Madavi Namdev, they came to know that he was supplying food to Maoists in the area.

As the threat from Maoists is now real, elaborate security was provided to Forest, Environment and Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy's programmes held in Adilabad and Asifabad districts on July 1.

The security detail comprised one Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), two circle inspectors and three sub-inspectors for the Adilabad meeting. Similar security was provided for him at Asifabad as well.

Police suspect that the Maoists are trying to regain their grip in the area which they had lost after their leader Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alias Azad’s encounter in 2010. The police were wary of Maoists movement in the dis