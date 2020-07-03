Over 40,000 COVID-19 tests done in ten days: Telangana government to HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government informed the Telangana High Court that it conducted 40,837 tests in 10 days i.e. from June 20 to 29. The total number of samples tested as on June 29 is 84,134, it stated in a report submitted to the court.

As for the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) mobile laboratory, there are no plans to start the facility for testing COVID-19 in the State. Also, the ICMR-approved rapid antigen detection test is under consideration, the government, represented by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, stated.

It submitted that primary contacts of COVID-19 patients are tested between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact with such patients. Nine hospitals in the GHMC limits and 52 in the districts are designated to treat the disease, a list of which is uploaded on the Health Department’s websites, it informed the court.

As for mobile labs, all 13 government and 18 private labs are conducting the RTPCR test. But carrying out the test in a mobile lab is difficult because of the biosafety level precautions, it said. Also, media bulletins are issued every day and critical information is being published in newspapers prominently, it noted.

Also, the number of beds at Gandhi Hospital is being increased to 2,100 from 1,890. Steps have been taken for additional supply of oxygen to 700 beds from the current supply to 1,000. The HC posted the matter to July 20.