Road connecting Telangana's Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar washed away after torrential rains 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kagna river in Vikarabad district which is in spate following torrential rains in its catchment area, washed away a road at Tandur that links Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar district on Friday morning.

As the water flow is fierce in the river, it may take one or two days for the officials to restore the road.

Though a permanent bridge has been constructed across the river nearby, it has not yet been opened for traffic.

The existing road across the river met with similar fate on earlier occasions too but the administration had not taken any serious of not of it, the residents of Tandur allege.