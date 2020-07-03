Sarpanch suspended for not protecting HH saplings

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IN a first in Rajanna-Sircilla district, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, on Thursday, suspended Narsingapur sarpanch Rapelli Gangadhar for showing negligence in protecting Haritha Haram () saplings. He also issued memos to three other officials. The move comes after the village ward members complained to the Mandal Praja Parishad Officer and APO about some 1,100 saplings, which were planted at Malle Gutta on May 22, were found destroyed. First, the collector issued a notice to the sarpanch and as his explanation was not satisfying, the collector suspended Gangadhar.
