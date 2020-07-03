Second doctor dies of COVID-19 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A well-known physician from Seethaphalmandi, who ran a private practice there, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The senior doctor breathed his last at Apollo Hospital after a long battle against the fatal infection. He is the father of a top doctor in the Apollo group of Hospital’s management.

This is the second death of a doctor in Telangana, prior to this only 10 days ago another senior doctor had passed away in Narayanguda. He was also a general physician in private practice in Khairtabad area.

The doctor was well known in the Warsiguda area, many thronged his nursing home for treatment. It is learnt that he was dedicated to the service until the last moments, however, he succumbed to co-morbid conditions.

It must be recalled, as cases have been on the rise, the fatalities amongst the medical fraternity is on the rise. A head nurse from Chest Hospital has also passed away last week to COVID 19.