STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Second doctor dies of COVID-19 in Telangana

The senior doctor breathed his last at Apollo Hospital after a long battle against the fatal infection.

Published: 03rd July 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A well-known physician from Seethaphalmandi, who ran a private practice there, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The senior doctor breathed his last at Apollo Hospital after a long battle against the fatal infection. He is the father of a top doctor in the Apollo group of Hospital’s management.  

This is the second death of a doctor in Telangana, prior to this only 10 days ago another senior doctor had passed away in Narayanguda. He was also a general physician in private practice in Khairtabad area.

The doctor was well known in the Warsiguda area, many thronged his nursing home for treatment. It is learnt that he was dedicated to the service until the last moments, however, he succumbed to co-morbid conditions.

It must be recalled, as cases have been on the rise, the fatalities amongst the medical fraternity is on the rise. A head nurse from Chest Hospital has also passed away last week to COVID 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana covid 19 COVID 19 Telangana Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp