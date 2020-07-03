Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence sanitised
Published: 03rd July 2020 07:49 AM
HYDERABAD: Officials at Pragathi Bhavan are taking elaborate measures to sanitise the area in front of its premises after some security personnel showed COVID-19 symptoms. Some staff at the security post of the Chief Minister’s camp office reportedly complained of fever, cough and body pain. The staff are being thoroughly screened before and after duty.