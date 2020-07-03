Telangana HC allows three companies to file registration papers for 119-acre land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday allowed the appeals of three companies, against an order of a single judge who had earlier directed not to entertain their documents in relation to a land in Malkajgiri-Medchal district.

The single judge, in June last year, directed the registration department not to entertain any documents for registration presented by Prime Properties, ACE-HIBC Private Limited and Sri Sidharth Infratech and Services Limited. The documents are in relation to 119-acre of prime land situated in survey number 1007 of Kukatpally.

On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed the registering authority to receive and process the subject documents of the appellants as per provisions of the Indian Registration Act, 1908 and Indian Stamps Act, 1899.

It will be open to the registering authority to refuse / receive the document, if the authority have any other objection by duly assigning the reasons in support of such decision and communicate the decision to the appellant.

It noted that mere registration of documents does not confer title to the subject property and does not prevent any party to assert its title in any pending suits or otherwise. In June 2019, the single judge while allowing the petitions filed by Bhagyanagar Plot Owners.

Welfare Association and some individuals, directed the registration authorities not to entertain any document for registration in relation to the subject land till appropriate orders in that regard are passed in the pending proceedings.