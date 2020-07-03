Telangana records highest single day spike of 1,213 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two shy of 1,000 cases, the GHMC limits on Thursday saw a record 998 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. Across Telangana, 1,213 cases were reported — an all-time high — taking the total to 18,570. As the cases continue to rise, deaths too are going up steadily — the State recorded eight new deaths on the day, taking the toll to 275.

Apart from the GHMC limits, Medchal and Rangareddy districts reported 54 and 48 cases respectively. Khammam saw 18 cases and Warangal Rural 10. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has also picked up with 987 people cured of COVID-19. The overall recovery rate now stands at 9,069 cases but this is still lower than the active cases which are at 9,226.

Physician dies of COVID-19

A well-known physician from Seethaphalmandi, who had a private practice, died of COVID-19 at Apollo Hospital. His son is a senior doctor in the Apollo group of hospitals. This is the second death of a doctor in Telangana after one passed away 10 days ago in Narayanguda.