12-yr-old dies of snakebite in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 12-year-old boy died of snakebite at Gudem colony in Mugpal mandal on Friday. I Charan died while his father, I Nagaraju, also suffered a snakebite and is admitted to a hospital, and his condition is stable. Both were reportedly bit when they were asleep at their home. According ACP G Srinivas Kumar, after father and son woke up around 6.30 am, they started feeling unwell and consulted a doctor. The doctor advised them to go to the Government General Hospital, but by the time they could reach there, Charan had died.