CMO’s leak creating panic, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Friday alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is leaking “manufactured news” and creating massive confusion among the public. The party said that they were worried about the daily wage earners, labourers, auto drivers and other occupational migrants from districts and from neighbouring States returning to their homes.

K Krishna Saagar Rao, BJP chief spokesperson of Telangana said, “The news leak planted in the media by CMO about a possible lockdown starting this week, had unsettled lakhs of people in GHMC area. The reverse exodus to rural areas can shift Covid-19 transmission to rural Telangana, which is almost free of infection.” He added that panic reverse migration would also lead to massive job losses.