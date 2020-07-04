STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete pending KLIS works by October, directs KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao held a review with irrigation officials on the ninth package works here on Friday.

KTR

IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has directed officials concerned to complete the package-9 works of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) by October. Rama Rao held a review with irrigation officials on the ninth package works here on Friday. Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar and others were present in the meeting. Rama Rao wanted engineering- chief N Venkateswarlu and government advisor (lifts) K Penta Reddy to supervise the package works, which includes a cement lining of 12.035 kmlong tunnel, construction of a pump house and surge pool.

By October, Godavari waters would be diverted from Mid- Manair to Upper Manair, the officials told Rama Rao. By that time, the construction of main canal, distribution canals and land acquisition would be completed. Rama Rao said that by October, 30,000 acres of new ayacut would get water under the ninth package in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The government would also fill up 666 tanks in the district with Godavari waters after October.

