First CAPF personnel succumbs to Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) drill instructor posted at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) who died two days ago after contracting Coronavirus, became the first fatality in Hyderabad among CAPF. NISA trains CISF personnel from across the country. According to sources from NISA, the drill instructor deputed to NISA was residing at Hakimpet. He fell sick a few months before lockdown, was admitted to Osmania Hospital and discharged after recovering. A few days ago, he developed complications and was admitted to Osmania Hospital, again. While undergoing treatment, he tested positive for Covid-19 and his health deteriorated. He died late on Wednesday.

CISF Head Constable tests positive

Meanwhile, a CISF Head Constable from the Aviation Security Guard(ASG), posted at the RGI Airport tested positive for Covid-19, making the first case at the airport. He was handling the passengers, who were part of the ‘Vande Bharat’ evacuation mission, in the International arrival area at the airport.