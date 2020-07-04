Include Covid under Employees Health Scheme: JAC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) urged the government to include Covid-19 under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS). JAC leaders K Ravinder Reddy, V Mamatha and A Padma Chary called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Friday and submitted a memorandum to this effect. They thanked the government for payment of full salaries to the employees for the month of June.

The leaders urged the government to grant special leave to employees, who are undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Precautionary measures such as recording temperatures, and use of sanitisers and masks, should be strictly implemented at all the offices, and employees should be allowed to work in shifts, they said. The committee demanded that a five-day week should be implemented at all government offices.