STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao seeks NABARD help for T-Fiber project

The Express had earlier highlighted how the programme was in a limbo due to a funds crunch.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With T-Fiber, the State government’s flagship initiative to lay down optic fiber cables for broadband connectivity, reeling under funds crunch, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao requested the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for sanctioning a loan in this regard. The Express had earlier highlighted how the programme was in a limbo due to a funds crunch.

In a meeting with NABARD at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao, while urging for necessary loans for the project said, “We are strengthening the digital infrastructure in rural areas by providing internet facility to every household through Telangana Fiber Grid project. Through this we will be equipping farmers with connectivity which will help them in i m p r o v i n g operations.”

Earlier Express had reported how the S t a t e w a s finding it hard to procure funds for last-mile connection in this scheme. “With revenues of State dwindling, it will be hard to raise loans for the scheme. The priorities of the government has changed due to Covid-19,” had said an official. Apart from this, during the meeting on Friday, the NABARD expressed interest to partner with State government’s different programmes to strengthen rural economy.

NABARD felt that the State’s initiatives were in line with the bank’s goals. Rama Rao also requested NABARD to support the State in constructing 500 godowns with storage capacity of 2,000 tonnes each. The Minister also urged officials to consider issuing loans, and supporting State government’s Rhythu Bandhu committees in villages by lending money to farmers. In the meeting, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSCOB C h a i r m a n K Ravindra Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwara Rao and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao NABARD
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp