KT Rama Rao seeks NABARD help for T-Fiber project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With T-Fiber, the State government’s flagship initiative to lay down optic fiber cables for broadband connectivity, reeling under funds crunch, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao requested the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for sanctioning a loan in this regard. The Express had earlier highlighted how the programme was in a limbo due to a funds crunch.

In a meeting with NABARD at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao, while urging for necessary loans for the project said, “We are strengthening the digital infrastructure in rural areas by providing internet facility to every household through Telangana Fiber Grid project. Through this we will be equipping farmers with connectivity which will help them in i m p r o v i n g operations.”

Earlier Express had reported how the S t a t e w a s finding it hard to procure funds for last-mile connection in this scheme. “With revenues of State dwindling, it will be hard to raise loans for the scheme. The priorities of the government has changed due to Covid-19,” had said an official. Apart from this, during the meeting on Friday, the NABARD expressed interest to partner with State government’s different programmes to strengthen rural economy.

NABARD felt that the State’s initiatives were in line with the bank’s goals. Rama Rao also requested NABARD to support the State in constructing 500 godowns with storage capacity of 2,000 tonnes each. The Minister also urged officials to consider issuing loans, and supporting State government’s Rhythu Bandhu committees in villages by lending money to farmers. In the meeting, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSCOB C h a i r m a n K Ravindra Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwara Rao and others were present.