Mission Bhagiratha tank tilts before inauguration 

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: An overhead tank, which was constructed at Chingapally village in Vangur mandal of Nagarkurnool district under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, leaned precariously to one side just ahead of its inauguration, sparking fears that it may collapse anytime. After being informed by the worried villagers, Express visited the site and found that the tank has a major structural flaw and was therefore tilting to one side.

According to sources, the construction of the tank began back in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh and the works were completed only recently. Rural Water Supply Assistant Engineer (AE) Sakru Naik told this newspaper that the base and the pillars were constructed on a large rock thinking that it would provide a firm foundation.

“However, the foundation became weak with the onset of monsoon. In the meantime, with the release of water to the tank from Mission Bhagiratha pipeline, its foundation became further weak and developed the tilt, he opined. On the other hand, taking cognisance of this situation, the authorities have decided to construct another overhead tank at a different spot in the village, t o m e e t t h e requirements.

What is alarming is that the works pertaining to the construction of the new tank has also been entrusted to the same contractor who carried out around 90 per cent works of the aforementioned tank. It is learnt that the officials have already paid the contractor for the construction of the former tank, which might collapse any day now. A detailed inquiry is required to learn how a newly- constructed overhead tank developed a tilt, posing a threat to all. An inquiry is likley soon to find out the root cause of the tilting.