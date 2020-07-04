STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtor scam: Nexus with ministers, says Congress leader

The former MLA went on to say that the scam indicated a nexus between the accused and Ministers.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former MLA A Sampath Kumar on Friday demanded that the Telangana government help the victims of the scam orchestrated by realty firm Swadhathri Infra Pvt Ltd. The firm, run by Yarlagadda Raghu, defrauded hundreds of people to the tune of over Rs 500 crore, Sampath Kumar said. “Using a front of various companies and schemes, Raghu, Nivas, and Minakshi cheated hundreds of people, including those from my constituency (Alampur),” he alleged.

The former MLA went on to say that the scam indicated a nexus between the accused and Ministers. “After there were reports that the accused were detained, I spoke to the police officials concerned. But there was no such information about where the accused were lodged and how far the investigation has progressed. It seems that they were receiving royal treatment at a police station. All this indicates a nexus between the accused and Ministers,” Sampath Kumar alleged.

Raghu, who along with his associates, cheated many in Hyderabad by posing as a realtor, had floated a real estate firm and collected huge investments from gullible people to make a quick buck. Investigation so far revealed that Raghu, who is at large, is not affiliated with any political party.

While his office is in Madhapur, his victims are spread across the city. He had employed a few staff to manage his office affairs. On speaking to the victims, the police learnt that Raghu enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle and lured people with it. He told them that they too could lead such a life by investing in his firm, which would fetch them high returns.

Though he moved to Hyderabad around two years ago from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Raghu’s business grew rapidly by word of mouth. So far, around 40 people, who invested a total of around `80 lakh in his firm, lodged a complaint against him at the Madhapur police station. The police formed special teams to arrest Raghu and his associates.

For easy money
Yarlagadda Raghu cheated many in Hyderabad by posing as a realtor. He had floated a real estate firm and collected huge amounts from people to make a quick buck.

