STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court directs State to take a clear stand regarding conduct of online classes

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to make its stand clear regarding a policy decision on the conduct of online classes for schoolchildren in the State.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to make its stand clear regarding a policy decision on the conduct of online classes for schoolchildren in the State. Refusing to pass an order directing private schools to refrain from holding online classes as pleaded by the petitioner, a division bench of the High Court made it clear that it will pass orders only after hearing all the parties concerned.

The bench directed the petitioner’s counsel to implead the Central government, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) as parties to the case. The bench passed the order in the PIL filed by the Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association, represented by its joint secretary K Venkat Sainath, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to take action against private schools managements for conducting online classes and for collecting fee in violation of GO. 46 issued on April 21, 2020.

Senior counsel Adinarayana Rao, appearing for a group of private schools, submitted that private schools in the State have been holding online classes for the last two months as per guidelines issued by the CBSE and NCTE. On the other hand, special counsel A Sanjeev Kumar, told the court that the State has not yet taken any decision on the issue. The issue was referred to a cabinet sub-committee, which is yet to take a decision. The State has already issued instructions to all private schools and colleges to refrain from holding classes till July 31, but the Centre has permitted private schools to conduct online classes.

The panel expressed its concern for the parents and students of weaker sections who cannot afford online education. After hearing both sides, the bench directed the petitioner’s counsel to implead all private schools holding online classes despite clear instructions from the State. It also directed the State to file a counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to July 13 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court online classes
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp