COVID-19 mess: Himayatnagar lab showed 70% samples positive

HYDERABAD: The Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao, who held a press meet on Saturday, threw more light on the mess caused by private labs in COVID testing. Stating that a lab in Himayatnagar had nearly 70 per cent of all its samples testing positive, he said these numbers had been withheld in order to conduct a detailed review.

“Nowhere in the world will you see 70 per cent of samples testing positive. It is clear that their testing protocols are incorrect and riddled with errors. In government labs, which have been testing for the last four months, we only see a positivity rate of 15-20%, then how are these labs getting more,” wondered Dr Srinivasa Rao.

He further observed that all 13 private labs would be served notices and given time to rectify their mistakes. An expert committee would review their past samples. Distancing himself from the selection of the labs, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy noted that the initial permits were given by ICMR. “ICMR gave the permits, not us.

The permits were given on the basis of the certification these private labs hold. We understand teething problems can happen. However, it has been 20 days now indicating there are discrepancies in their testing protocol,” said Dr Ramesh Reddy. The officials added, “This is not a virus that government has made. People have to act responsibly too. Nearly 30-40 per cent of mask violations are observed in Hyderabad alone,” added Dr Srinivasa Rao.

65 traffic cops recover

Hyderabad: Sixty-five traffic police personnel, who were infected by Covid-19, have recovered and resumed their duties on Saturday. CP Anjani Kumar interacted with them and awarded certificates and mementos to the personnel

12 TSSP cops infected

Khammam: A total of 12 police constables of the Indian Reserve (IR) 6th TSSP Battalion at Chatakonda in Kothagudem district tested positive for Covid-19, health officials said on Saturday. Thy had recently been assigned for duty in Hyderabad