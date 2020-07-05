Telangana: Four boys drown in village tank

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Four children drowned in Thummal Cheruvu tank in Shanigapuram village in Mahabubabad mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Islavath Lokesh ,13, and Islavath Rakesh, 9, both sons of Chandu, Boda Dinesh ,12, son of Lal Singh and Boda Jangan, 10, son of Hari. According to sources, the boys drowned in trenches dug up for renovation of tanks under Mission Kakatiya.

After hearing about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. They shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem. Mahabubabad Rural police have registered a case and are investigating.