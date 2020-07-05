Irregularities galore in Irrigation projects: Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been taking up irrigation projects only to fill its pockets and quality of work at Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project(KLIP) was poor.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, he announced that the Congress would approach the court about the irregularities taking place at irrigation projects. He alleged that the sub-contracts of the projects were assigned to some TRS leaders without following Quality Control(QC) rules.

He alleged that the breached canal works was given to the Paleru MLA Upender Reddy and MLC Karne Prabhakar as the sub-contract and the work was assigned as a gift for changing party. He asked the party cadre to protest with black badges and flags in front of the electricity offices across the State, against the inflated electricity bills.

Congress senior leader Mohd Ali Shabbir alleged that they have evidence that the TRS government had assigned the irrigation projects to those who joined the party and they would fight legally against the irregularities taking place in irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, Uttam along with former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and party leaders participated in a dharna in front of the Shamshabad Tahsildar office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, elucidating how the Centre has increased the fuel prices and brought misery to the middle class Indians. And TPCC Chief and other senior leaders wrote to Union Minister for Jal Shakti BS Shekhawat stating that injustice was being done to Telangana Irrigation Projects on Krishna River because of the excess drawl of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh.