IT Minister launches e-book on Geographical Indications of Telangana

HYDERABAD: With an aim to showcase the traditional arts, crafts and food of Telangana, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched an e-book on Geographical Indications (GIs) of Telangana.

A Geographical Indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating from a given place. In addition, the qualities, characteristics or reputation of the product should be essentially due to the place of origin.

The State has 15 registered GIs but there is a huge potential to identify the possibility of more GI registrations for more native products. The book will also, in a way, promote GI tourism and help people witness the history and tradition of a place. Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Director of Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer and the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana), were present.