‘Leaning tank of Nagarkurnool’ demolished

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: A day after Express published a news article regarding an overhead tank, at Chingapally village in Vangur mandal of Nagarkurnool district, which had leaned precariously to one side ahead of its inauguration, the officials of the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department demolished the structure on Saturday to avoid untoward incidents of any kind.

Constructed under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, the works of the tank began back in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh and completed only recently. However, before even finalising a date for its inauguration, the tank developed a tilt, posing a threat to all.

Taking cognisance of the article published by this newspaper, the authorities of RWS Department swung into action and razed the structure using a JCB. In the meantime, several local residents slammed the officials for their apathy in ensuring the quality of the structure which was constructed spending lakhs.

They opined that the said incident was a result of the substandard works carried out by the contractor concerned and his employees. Commenting on the issue, Rural Water Supply DE Arunakar Reddy told Express that the authorities have already initiated an inquiry to find out the root cause of the tilting. They have already started gathering all details regarding the construction of the tank and have also requested the Ground Water Department to carry out a soil test in the area, he added.

The official also assured Express that they would take all necessary safety steps for the construction of a new tank at a different spot in the village, which has also been entrusted to the same contractor who carried out around 90 per cent works of the tank.