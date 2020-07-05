Respond to petition filed by the disabled: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court has directed the State government and its Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to respond in four weeks to the petition filed seeking to set aside the provisional list of selected physically handicapped (PH) candidates dated June 16, 2020 for the posts of School Assistant (Telugu subject) and to have fresh selection list by considering the candidates who attended the certificate verification on June 20.

The judge made it clear that any appointment would be subject to result of this petition. Justice Shavili passed this interim order in the petition filed by G Ramesh and six other physically handicapped unemployed youth from Khammam district.

Petitioners’ counsel Bura Ramesh told the court that the TSPSC had illegally selected seven candidates who were not called for certificate verification and proceeded to issue appointment orders to them. Besides, the commission had filled 10 vacancies as against 12 notified vacancies in PH category even though suitable candidates are available. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

