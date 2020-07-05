‘Telangana government schools lack basic amenities’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite tall claims by the State government, some government schools still do not have basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets. According to a survey conducted by the TS United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) recently, 19,689 respondents (87.5 per cent) said drinking water facility was available in their schools.

However, 1,598 respondents (7.1 per cent) said they do have drinking water facility but the water was not potable. Another 1,215 respondents (5.4 per cent) said that the drinking water facility was not available at their schools.

Toilet and sanitation

Asked whether the school has toilet and sanitation facility was available or not, 18,339 (81.5 per cent) students said they had toilets. But, 1,620 (7.2 per cent) students said toilets were not available in their schools. Another 2,543 students (11.3 per cent) students said toilets were available in their schools, but running water facility was not available.

Social distancing

According to TSUTF survey, 60.3 per cent students said the classrooms were spacious enough to to maintain social distance, but 39.7 per cent students said maintaining social distancing in classrooms was not possible. As many as 25,858 (65.2 per cent) respondents said they walk to school, 4,561 (11.5 per cent) said they go by bus and 9,241 said they use other means of transportation for going to school.