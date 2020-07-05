Three COVID-19 patients board TSRTC bus to Adilabad from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Health officials in Adilabad have hit the panic button after three Covid-19 patients threw caution to the wind and travelled in a TSRTC bus from Hyderabad to the district on Friday to get treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rathod Narender said the patients — two from Nirmal and one from Adilabad — boarded the bus (TS08Z 0229) at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad at 3.30 pm and reached Adilabad at 10.30 pm.

Twenty-one others got on the bus with them, RTC officials said. Of them, 14 alighted at Nirmal and six boarded the bus there; they travelled to Adilabad.

Following this, the health officials have appealed to all the passengers of the bus to get themselves tested at RIMS-Adilabad.

The three patients had visited Hyderabad for some treatment at a private hospital and were also admitted for a few days.

When they showed Covid-19 symptoms, they were tested for the infection and their results returned positive.

Despite knowing that they are Covid-positive, the three boarded the bus at MGBS and left for Adilabad. They, later, got admitted at RIMS.

Now, the district health officials would send the three patients to their respective native places in special ambulances for them to get cured in home isolation.