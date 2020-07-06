A low-key Guru Purnima at Basara

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Basara Saraswati temple wore a festive look on Sunday, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. However, the celebrations were held in a low-key manner, with just a few devotees, due to the Covid and lockdown restrictions. The priests reached the temple on the early hours of Sunday and performed special pujas and rituals.

However, the felicitation programme for the priests and other gatherings on the premises stood cancelled as per the directions of the authorities in the wake of Covid. Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy visited the temple in Nirmal district and offered prayers to the goddesses. However, the people’s representatives were seen wearing no masks and flouting physical distancing norms. Barring a few local devotees, the temple mostly wore a deserted look, whereas around 15,000 devotees had visited the temple on the occasion of Guru Purnima last year.