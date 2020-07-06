Bhadrakali fest ends in a subdued manner

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: THE historical Bhadrakali temple here was decorated with vegetables on Sunday to mark the occasion of ‘Shakhambhari’, observed to celebrate the Shakhambhari ‘avataram’ of Goddess Bhadrakali . The annual celebration begins with the ashadha masam of the Hindu calender. However, it was a low key affair this time due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The presiding deity Bhadrakali Ammavaru is decorated with different vegetables everyday, meant to represent 14 different incarnations of the Goddess, and was decorated as ‘Shakambari Devi’ on Sunday, the final day of the festival.

‘Sahasra Kalasabhishekam,’ a special puja performed with 1,000 ‘kalashas’ along with ‘teppotsavam’ — a boat ride of the Goddess and her consort, will be conducted on Monday. The festival is celebrated every year in the ashadha month to propitiate the Goddess for good rainfall, a good harvest and increased yield of vegetables. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and his wife visited the temple and offered special prayers on the ocasion. Devotees who were not wearing a mask were not allowed inside the temple. Devotees were also made to undergo thermal screening.