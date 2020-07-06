Charminar, Golconda Fort not to reopen today

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 cases continue to spike in the GHMC limits, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided not to reopen the Charminar and Golconda Fort on Monday — the two monuments which record the highest footfalls in Telangana. However, the Swayambhu Temple and Warangal Fort in Warangal district are set to reopen.

According to the information available with Express, the decision comes after the city police got in touch with the ASI officials, relaying their fears about the spread of Covid- 19 if the monuments are reopened. For instance, the narrow staircase of the Charminar, which lead to the top, is a cause of concern both the police and the ASI as it is impossible to follow social distancing there. In the case of the Golconda Fort, it is the Bonalu festival and the large crowds that it attracts every year. In fact, even during the lockdown, with the premises closed, many make Bonalu offerings outside the fort’s wall, irking officials.

Moreover, the presence of Covid-19 containment zones at Karwan and Charminar has also played its part in the decision, Express has learnt. The ASI-Hyderabad officials refused to comment. Earlier, when the Centre issued orders to reopen monuments, it raised eyebrows as many States were recording high numbers of Covid-19 cases. But it had left it to the discretion of the States to recommend in this regard. It was after the Agra district administration intervened that the ASI decided against reopening the Taj Mahal until July 31.