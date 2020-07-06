STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19 relief didn’t reach Jan Dhan accounts of many Telangana women: Survey

While some of them claimed they had received money for only one or two months out of three, others said they had not received any funds.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jan Dhan account holders outside a bank branch.

Jan Dhan account holders outside a bank branch. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent report based on a survey claims that Covid-19 relief announced under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has not reached several women in Telangana. Inactive bank accounts under the PMJDY, and lack of information on current operational status, are among the main reasons for the women not getting cash relief amid the lockdown, according to the report.

Under the Covid-19 relief package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that all women account holders under PMJDY would receive cash transfers of Rs 500 every month for April, May and June 2020.

India has approximately 390 million Jan Dhan account holders, of which around 54 per cent are held by women.

The rapid survey of 12,588 female Jan Dhan account holders across 13 states in India was conducted by the National Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, along with Oxfam India, over a span of two weeks between April 28 and May 12, 2020.

The report stated that at least 16 per cent women reported that their accounts were either not operational, or that they were unsure about the status of their account.

The report added that out of those who held Jan Dhan accounts, 66 per cent claimed the money was credited into their accounts; 20.8 per cent claimed their accounts had not received any cash; 13.1 per cent were not aware whether any amount had been credited.

As per the report’s findings, in Telangana, 40.2 per cent of the women surveyed had no idea regarding the operational status of their accounts.

“Due to lack of awareness, it is unlikely that the surveyed women will be able to avail the benefit of this cash transfer (even if it has come to their accounts). This implies they will be effectively filtered out of the social security safety net,” the report stated.

In Telangana, even for those who had operational accounts, none of the surveyed women had received the cash transfer, stated the report. Express spoke to several people from the city with zero accounts (under PMJDY).

While some of them claimed they had received money for only one or two months out of three, others said they had not received any funds.

C Syadaiah, a daily wage worker from Ramachandrapuram, said, “I had received a message on my phone that I have received Rs 500 in Arpil for the month of April. But when I went to collect the money, officials told me the message was not for my account number, and it might have been a mistake. My wife (S Renuka) has also not received any money, and in her case, officials claim that her account is non-functional."

CS Venkat Lakshmi, a resident of Raj Nagar who works as a house help, said she had only received funds for the month of April.

After that, she had inquired with the bank a couple of times, but the bank claimed to have not received funds from the government.

The survey also covered the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp