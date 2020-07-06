STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Khammam-Devarapalli road works gain pace

Now, with mass gatherings not allowed, NHAI officials are carrying out surveys every day in the presence of police personnel.

Published: 06th July 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: WHILE most sectors are adversely affected by Covid-19, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned it to their advantage and sped up land survey works for the construction of green field four lane road proposed from Khammam to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh. Before the lockdown, survey works were progressing slowly due to protests by farmers but now, farmers are not allowed to gather in big numbers, making it easier for officials to conduct survey works. Out of 1,990 acres needed for the road, the survey has been completed in 1,000 acres.

Officials have planned to complete the remaining survey in 15 days. The government had issued notification for the four lane green field road in 2018. The road will stretch for 96 kilometers in Khammam district before entering West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Officials had to face multiple protests by farmers since the initial stages of the project, which continued until the imposition of lockdown and delayed survey works for a long time. Now, with mass gatherings not allowed, NHAI officials are carrying out surveys every day in the presence of police personnel.

Speaking to Express, a survey official said, “Prior to lockdown, we were afraid to enter the villages as farmers were attacking us but now no one is coming out of their houses and we are able to conduct the survey.’’ N Krishna, a farmer alleged that officials are forcibly conducting survey works by using police protection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp