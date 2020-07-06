Khammam-Devarapalli road works gain pace

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: WHILE most sectors are adversely affected by Covid-19, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned it to their advantage and sped up land survey works for the construction of green field four lane road proposed from Khammam to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh. Before the lockdown, survey works were progressing slowly due to protests by farmers but now, farmers are not allowed to gather in big numbers, making it easier for officials to conduct survey works. Out of 1,990 acres needed for the road, the survey has been completed in 1,000 acres.

Officials have planned to complete the remaining survey in 15 days. The government had issued notification for the four lane green field road in 2018. The road will stretch for 96 kilometers in Khammam district before entering West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Officials had to face multiple protests by farmers since the initial stages of the project, which continued until the imposition of lockdown and delayed survey works for a long time. Now, with mass gatherings not allowed, NHAI officials are carrying out surveys every day in the presence of police personnel.

Speaking to Express, a survey official said, “Prior to lockdown, we were afraid to enter the villages as farmers were attacking us but now no one is coming out of their houses and we are able to conduct the survey.’’ N Krishna, a farmer alleged that officials are forcibly conducting survey works by using police protection.