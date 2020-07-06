KLIS water reaches SRSP flood flow canal

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A festive atmosphere prevailed at several villages situated near the Flood Flow Canal (FFC) of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad after it started brimming with Kaleshwaram water on Sunday. The SRSP is being filled through the FFC, by lifting water from the Kaleshwaram project, under SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme. The SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme was take up the by the State government at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore to provide water to the project through reverse pumping system.

According to sources, the works on the reverse pumping system are underway and would be completed in one month. Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has already taken initiative to construct sluice gates at several places through which the flood canal passes. It is learnt that the State government has sanctioned the construction of nine sluice gates, each at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh. Of the total nine, the construction of six have been completed and the remaining are underway.

This initiative was taken to fill as many as 16 tanks in four mandals under Balkonda Assembly constituency. Once filled, these 16 tanks would provide irrigation water to around 2,617 acres of farmland. Recently, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy had requested the Chief Minister to release Kaleshwaram water to the SRSP flood flow canal, to fill various local tanks.

As part of this, the authorities started releasing water to the project, from various KLIS pump houses, on Saturday and the same continued on Sunday. As on Sunday evening, the water level in the flood flow canal was around 1.7 tmcft and another 1.3 tmcft would be released into it. When contacted the Executive Engineer (EE) of the FFC, Maloth Sudha Kiran, said that the canal has a total of 34 sluice gates and as many as 60 tanks in both Nizamabad and Jagtial districts would be filled up with this water.