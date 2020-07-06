RGV never took victims’ consent: Public prosecutor

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In response to film director Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet on the case against him, special public prosecutor in Pranay case D Narsimha said on Sunday that the movie was announced without the consent of the victims. The film director was booked by the Miryalaguda One Town police, on Saturday, as per the directions of the Nalgonda SC/ ST Court, where Pranay’s father P Balaswamy had filed a plea, to book RGV and film producer N Karuna.

Soon after learning that he has landed in trouble for Murder, RGV took to twitter and, in a series of tweets, defended himself. RGV also stated that he will proceed legally. In response to the film director’s tweet, special public prosecutor D Narsimha told the media that the film was announced without the permission or consent of the victims. “If this movie is not based on the life of Amrutha, then why did Varma use the pictures of Amrutha’s family members in the poster? Both the cases — Pranay murder case and Maruthi Rao suicide case — are pending in the court. In such a situation, what message will this movie give the society?” he asked.