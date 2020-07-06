STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana doctor accuses hospital of poor Covid care,cries for help

The Thumbay Hospital officials, meanwhile, alleged that she was admitted four days ago and that she misbehaved with the staff.She also alleges that just for one-day treatment, the hospital charged Rs

Published: 06th July 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video shot by a Covid-affected government doctor, Dr A Sultana, crying and alleging that she is being detained in a private hospital where she was getting treated for the virus went viral on Sunday morning.

In the video, the doctor appeals to the people to help her escape from the hospital. Dr Sultana, employed with Fever Hospital, says that she was admitted to Thumbay Hospital New Life in Chaderghat after she suffered shortness of breath. She says that within a day of getting admitted to the hospital, she decided to get discharged due to poor service and improper medical care. She also alleges that just for one-day treatment, the hospital charged Rs 1.15 lakh.

Stating that the hospital is not allowing her to leave, she says, “..please help, I cannot give them one lakh rupees everyday”. The doctor told Express that she has been informed by the Health Department that she can get treated at NIMS hospital, along with her daughter and brother who have also tested positive.

The Thumbay Hospital officials, meanwhile, alleged that she was admitted four days ago and that she misbehaved with the staff. They said they will take legal action against the doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp