Telangana doctor accuses hospital of poor Covid care,cries for help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video shot by a Covid-affected government doctor, Dr A Sultana, crying and alleging that she is being detained in a private hospital where she was getting treated for the virus went viral on Sunday morning.

In the video, the doctor appeals to the people to help her escape from the hospital. Dr Sultana, employed with Fever Hospital, says that she was admitted to Thumbay Hospital New Life in Chaderghat after she suffered shortness of breath. She says that within a day of getting admitted to the hospital, she decided to get discharged due to poor service and improper medical care. She also alleges that just for one-day treatment, the hospital charged Rs 1.15 lakh.

Stating that the hospital is not allowing her to leave, she says, “..please help, I cannot give them one lakh rupees everyday”. The doctor told Express that she has been informed by the Health Department that she can get treated at NIMS hospital, along with her daughter and brother who have also tested positive.

The Thumbay Hospital officials, meanwhile, alleged that she was admitted four days ago and that she misbehaved with the staff. They said they will take legal action against the doctor.