Will resign if Congress proves allegations: Palair MLA

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy condemned the comments made by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy that the quality of works being taken up at Kondapochamma project are not up to the mark. Uttam had also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave Kondapochamma project contract to Upender Reddy, because he agreed to switch his loyalties from the Congress to TRS.

Upender Reddy refuted the allegations made by Uttam and clarified that his company did not do any work for the Kondapochamma project. He challenged Uttam saying, “If anyone can prove that I have done contract works for the Kondapochamma project, I would resign or else you should quit your post.” He said he has a construction company which was established around 39 years ago. His company Deepika Infrastructure private limited was established in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, and now has its presence both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but it has never done poor quality work.