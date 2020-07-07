Army soldier from Telangana shoots self with service rifle in North Kashmir

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A 27-year-old Army soldier Saligam Srinivas, who was working at 226 field unit at Boniyar Uri of Baramulla district in North Kashmir, killed himself on Monday.

According to the Kashmir police, he shot himself with his service rifle. He belonged to Nagepalli village of Ramagiri mandal and joined Army in 2013. He got married two years ago.

He hails from a poor family, his father used to work as a cattle grazer and his brother works as a mason. After military authorities sent a message to his family members about his death, a pal of gloom descended on the tiny village. It is not immediately known why he took the extreme step. Police have registered a case and started investigation.