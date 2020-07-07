Congress protests against inflated electricity bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed on Monday at Gandhi Bhavan when the police prevented the Congress activists, while they were trying to take out a rally to Vidyut Soudha against the inflated electricity bills received by many during the lockdown period. After the Congress cadre protested against the police interference, the police allowed TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Hyderabad city president Anjani Kumar Yadav and senior leader Mohd Ali Shabbir to submit a memorandum at Vidyut Soudha.

Condemning the police action, Uttam said they were trying to bring problems of people to the notice of government but the police had been creating unnecessary hurdles. He demanded that the government waive off power bills for the poor and all Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and also demanded appropriate reduction in bill amount for other consumers. He alleged that the Electricity bills for June were full of errors and highly unjustified.

“No measures are being taken to ease the burden of people who have been affected due to the prolonged lockdown. Crores of people were affected, lakhs of people have lost their jobs and thousands are on the verge of facing starvation-like situations. Every single individual, family, institution, commercial firm, private business houses and industries are still under the negative impact of lockdown,” he said.

He said the State government had failed to contain the Covid crisis and was putting additional burden on the common man. He demanded that the State government shift to telescopic method of billing instead of continuing with the non-telescopic method.

Meanwhile, during the Statewide protests, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka staged a dharna in Madhira, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar along with party activists protested in Karimnagar, and TPCC vice president Mallu Tavi along with AICC secretary Challa Vamshichand Reddy took out a rally at Amanagal.