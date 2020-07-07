Coronavirus: Health Minister Eatala stresses ‘humane’ service 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday held a meeting with Superintendents of government teaching hospitals in the State to take note of their requirements to tackle COVID-19. Eatala told Superintendents of district hospitals that patients with mild symptoms should be treated there itself. Those who are asymptomatic should be placed in home isolation. The Minister emphasised that patients must not be denied entry into hospitals. Also, any requirement raised by COVID-designated hospitals will be delivered in a single day.

“Nurses are feeding rice to patients at Gandhi Hospital. Such humane service is now necessary for the sick and ailing. This kind of service must be replicated everywhere,” said the Minister stressing on the need to shift focus to care givers. Eatala further said Superintendents must be available at district centres at all times to address patient grievances as was being done by the Mahbubnagar Superintendent.

Also present at the meeting were Special Chief Secretary, Health, Shanti Kumari and Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy. Both the officials stressed upon how COVID-19 treatment and patient management needed special care. Therefore, services provided by caregivers like nurses and ASHA workers was crucial in battling the disease, they said.