e-Office for government employees in the pipeline as coronavirus cases rise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Telangana government is now trying to put in place the e-office system, the implementation of which has been pending for a long time. The State government on Monday extended 50 per cent attendance to certain categories of employees in government offices on rotation basis till July 31.According to sources, the General Administration Department (GAD) issued a circular on the implementation of e-office.

As per the deadline, e-Mudra would be collected from the officials concerned in the next one or two days. The plan is to implement the e-office system from next week. Once implemented, the physical movement of files can be avoided. The files can be transferred online and officers can discharge their duties from home, if they have a computer system with 4 GB RAM. According to the plans, initially, the e-office system would be implemented in Endowments, Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registrations, Revenue, Disaster Management and Excise departments.

However, when contacted, a senior officials from the Endowments Department said that the implementation of e-office was planned long ago, but it was not possible to implement it in the department. An employees’ union leader said that the GAD issued a circular on implementation of e-office. However, it required proper training for employees. Imparting training at this juncture was not possible, he said.

Physical movement of files to be avoided

The plan is to implement the e-office system from next week. Once implemented, the physical movement of files can be avoided