GHMC recalls all notices issued to polluting industries

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday recorded the undertaking given by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that it has recalled all the closure notices issued in the recent past to various industrial units functioning in Tata Nagar and Shastripuram areas near Mailardevpally in the city. As for the case, there are three different grievances of the petitioners --(a) not all the industrial units are functioning without consent for operation, (b) many industries are operating in areas which are designated in the Master Plan as residential areas, where industries will should function, and (c) State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) thinks that the industries are not following pollution laws.

On Monday, Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the GHMC had recalled all notices served to the units in the two areas. Around 73 units have already vacated their premises after notices were issued to 345 errant industrial units. As many as 101 writ petitions are still pending before the High Court, he added, and urged the court to dismiss them as infructuous.

After recording the AG’s submissions, the bench dismissed the batch petitions as infructuous. The bench, however, granted liberty to GHMC to inspect the subject areas after the pandemic is over, and if necessary, issue notices afresh as per the GHMC Act.